Impact investing needs to be intentional and measurable

Creating a greener future should be a priority for most of us, and a focus on environmental, social & governance (ESG) factors to help inform decision-making is vital. Impact investing should be a tangible goal that delivers, and shows it is doing so.

However, greenwashing — which is defined as conveying a false impression or misleading information on the environmental impact of investment — still remains a challenge.

In addition, there is no standardised system to collectively report on ESG implementation and its impact. The JSE recently published its Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Guidance to promote transparency and good governance, and guide listed companies on best practice.

A recent FM Green Economy Digital Dialogue in partnership with RisCura, Mergence Investment Managers, Nedgroup Investments and Standard Chartered put the spotlight on transparency in impact investing.

Kasief Isaacs, senior investment principal at Mergence Investment Managers, focuses on energy, infrastructure and impact investments at the company, where he leads the private markets investment team.

Mergence balances financial returns with impact while incorporating ESG factors into its investment practice. Where possible, the business deploys capital to solve societal challenges such as providing affordable housing.