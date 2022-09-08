SIMON BROWN: Dining out on your dividends

A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
Dividends are an important part of our overall profit from an investment. They’re paid from profits declared by the company, and with a mature, stable business you can expect a rising dividend ahead of inflation paid twice a year at interim and final results.
But there are some points about dividends investors need to be aware of because it’s not all sunny skies and pancakes.
The first is that when a dividend is declared there will be a last day to trade (LDT). You must be holding the share at the close on that date in order to receive the dividend. When you bought and when you sell doesn’t matter, just be holding on the LDT.
The next trading day is then the ex-date when the stock is now trading without the dividend and as a rule the share will fall by the dividend amount. Some traders buy into shares for the dividend payout, but, given the inevitable post-payout fall, this doesn’t really work. That said, a quality company will “recover” the dividend quickly enough, but this brings us to the real problem — tax.
All local dividends pay a 20% dividend withholding tax (DWT) that goes directly to Sars. So, if a dividend is declared at 100c, the shareholder gets only 80c. In the above example, say, we have a share trading at R10 paying a 100c dividend. On the ex-date the stock falls 100c to 900c, but you receive only 80c. So you’re now 20c poorer while Sars plots what to do with your DWT payment.
Compared with capital gains tax (CGT), that 20% is chunky as CGT is at most 18% for taxpayers in the 45% tax bracket. What’s more, CGT has a R40,000 annual exclusion where the first R40,000 of CGT is not taxed.
Does this mean we should avoid buying into shares just for the dividends? No. But you should know the tax implications beforehand.
Also, don’t be afraid of stocks with no or very low dividends. They can “return” the dividend to shareholders via a share buyback, such as the one we’re seeing from Santova. This uses the cash the company has to buy back shares in the market, ultimately reducing the number of shares, thereby increasing the value of all the remaining shares. Dividends can also be used for expansion and growth. Both of these do, however, come with risk. Share buybacks done at high valuations are money down the drain; expansion is great, but it can also go wrong.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway never pays dividends for just that reason. Instead, the company uses its cash to buy back its shares — though only at a modest premium to the intrinsic value of the shares.
This doesn’t mean we ignore or hate dividends. They are an important part of an investment’s total return, and they provide investors with cash flow we can spend or reinvest.
But the dividend-focused part of a portfolio is best done in a tax-free account where no DWT is paid. This does mean ETFs only, and there are plenty with great dividend yields.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Dining out on your dividends
Buying stocks for their dividends is a key part of an investor’s portfolio growth — but there are a few things to consider before plunging in
Dividends are an important part of our overall profit from an investment. They’re paid from profits declared by the company, and with a mature, stable business you can expect a rising dividend ahead of inflation paid twice a year at interim and final results.
But there are some points about dividends investors need to be aware of because it’s not all sunny skies and pancakes.
The first is that when a dividend is declared there will be a last day to trade (LDT). You must be holding the share at the close on that date in order to receive the dividend. When you bought and when you sell doesn’t matter, just be holding on the LDT.
The next trading day is then the ex-date when the stock is now trading without the dividend and as a rule the share will fall by the dividend amount. Some traders buy into shares for the dividend payout, but, given the inevitable post-payout fall, this doesn’t really work. That said, a quality company will “recover” the dividend quickly enough, but this brings us to the real problem — tax.
All local dividends pay a 20% dividend withholding tax (DWT) that goes directly to Sars. So, if a dividend is declared at 100c, the shareholder gets only 80c. In the above example, say, we have a share trading at R10 paying a 100c dividend. On the ex-date the stock falls 100c to 900c, but you receive only 80c. So you’re now 20c poorer while Sars plots what to do with your DWT payment.
Compared with capital gains tax (CGT), that 20% is chunky as CGT is at most 18% for taxpayers in the 45% tax bracket. What’s more, CGT has a R40,000 annual exclusion where the first R40,000 of CGT is not taxed.
Does this mean we should avoid buying into shares just for the dividends? No. But you should know the tax implications beforehand.
Also, don’t be afraid of stocks with no or very low dividends. They can “return” the dividend to shareholders via a share buyback, such as the one we’re seeing from Santova. This uses the cash the company has to buy back shares in the market, ultimately reducing the number of shares, thereby increasing the value of all the remaining shares. Dividends can also be used for expansion and growth. Both of these do, however, come with risk. Share buybacks done at high valuations are money down the drain; expansion is great, but it can also go wrong.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway never pays dividends for just that reason. Instead, the company uses its cash to buy back its shares — though only at a modest premium to the intrinsic value of the shares.
This doesn’t mean we ignore or hate dividends. They are an important part of an investment’s total return, and they provide investors with cash flow we can spend or reinvest.
But the dividend-focused part of a portfolio is best done in a tax-free account where no DWT is paid. This does mean ETFs only, and there are plenty with great dividend yields.
ALSO READ:
SIMON BROWN: Managing the big winners like Thungela
SIMON BROWN: Are you missing out on R40bn?
SIMON BROWN: Let’s talk about spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.