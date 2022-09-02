It’s never too late to start saving for retirement

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
We need someone in our national team who can catch, pass, defend and kick penalties and conversions
The top exportable products were citrus, maize; apples and pears; wine; grapes; figs, dates, avocados, nuts; fruit juices, wheat, wool, and sugar, among others
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
Canvas-based glamping getaways are fast finding an audience in SA
At a recent webinar hosted by 10X Investments, the importance of solid financial advice came under the spotlight again.
“There is a place for financial advice due to a lack of understanding finances,” said Ishani Khoosal-Kala, head of employee benefits at 10X. The panel discussed, among other things, the importance of financial advice especially for women.
Sonja de Bruyn, chair of 10X, highlighted the importance of financial advice and recommended that women should be comfortable with their financial adviser. “That’s ideally a person who … makes you feel comfortable when asking what seems like stupid questions.”
The reality in SA is that women are financially worse off than men, she said. They are less likely to invest or save and less likely to invest in growth assets, according to De Bruyn.
This is the case despite the notion that financially better-off women are beneficial to society. “Data shows that when women are better off, society is better off.”
Khoosal-Kala pointed to some important considerations women should have when they talk to a financial adviser. “Investment structures should change as your life circumstances change,” she said.
For example, when a woman has children, she’ll probably save from month to month to ensure enough funds for the child’s education. Once the child is done with its education, the focus should be on ensuring a large enough retirement pot.
Data shows that when women are better off, society is better off
In this regard, though, there is a worrying trend among women, data collected by 10X shows. “Women are more likely to cash out their pensions,” said Asavela Gwele, junior investment consultant at 10X. And as Khoosal-Kala said: “When cashing out your pension, you lose the power of compound interest. In addition, you are taxed on the pension payout. It’s about being strong to carry the pension savings over to a preservation fund or your new retirement fund.”
But how much should a person put away for retirement? There is no clear-cut answer to this question, but Khoosal-Kala reckons a ballpark figure of 15% of your gross salary is a good starting point.
For those women, and other investors, who didn’t put retirement money away at a young age, it is never too late to start, she said. An investor could make use of the plethora of online financial calculators to determine how much money they need in retirement and how much they need to put away now.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
It’s never too late to start saving for retirement
A recent 10X webinar highlighted the importance of financial advice and recommended that women should be comfortable with their financial adviser
At a recent webinar hosted by 10X Investments, the importance of solid financial advice came under the spotlight again.
“There is a place for financial advice due to a lack of understanding finances,” said Ishani Khoosal-Kala, head of employee benefits at 10X. The panel discussed, among other things, the importance of financial advice especially for women.
Sonja de Bruyn, chair of 10X, highlighted the importance of financial advice and recommended that women should be comfortable with their financial adviser. “That’s ideally a person who … makes you feel comfortable when asking what seems like stupid questions.”
The reality in SA is that women are financially worse off than men, she said. They are less likely to invest or save and less likely to invest in growth assets, according to De Bruyn.
This is the case despite the notion that financially better-off women are beneficial to society. “Data shows that when women are better off, society is better off.”
Khoosal-Kala pointed to some important considerations women should have when they talk to a financial adviser. “Investment structures should change as your life circumstances change,” she said.
For example, when a woman has children, she’ll probably save from month to month to ensure enough funds for the child’s education. Once the child is done with its education, the focus should be on ensuring a large enough retirement pot.
In this regard, though, there is a worrying trend among women, data collected by 10X shows. “Women are more likely to cash out their pensions,” said Asavela Gwele, junior investment consultant at 10X. And as Khoosal-Kala said: “When cashing out your pension, you lose the power of compound interest. In addition, you are taxed on the pension payout. It’s about being strong to carry the pension savings over to a preservation fund or your new retirement fund.”
But how much should a person put away for retirement? There is no clear-cut answer to this question, but Khoosal-Kala reckons a ballpark figure of 15% of your gross salary is a good starting point.
For those women, and other investors, who didn’t put retirement money away at a young age, it is never too late to start, she said. An investor could make use of the plethora of online financial calculators to determine how much money they need in retirement and how much they need to put away now.
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How can we get more women investing?
ISHANI KHOOSAL-KALA: Will you still need me when I’m 64?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.