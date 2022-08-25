SIMON BROWN: Managing the big winners like Thungela

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
If you were one of the few smart ones to buy Thungela Resources at listing and were even smarter by holding them until now, you’re sitting on a return of more than 15 times, and a monster dividend is on its way.
You’re also potentially sitting on a real problem, in that at the moment Thungela is a large slice of your portfolio, and if its star starts to fade, your portfolio is going to get badly hurt. So, what do you do?
The first question to ask is why you bought it. As a trade, or as a long-term investment?
Importantly, a trade does not need to be geared with derivatives; it’s more about the holding period. Trades are for shorter holding periods generally — that is, for fewer than three years. If this is the case, what matters is price, so simply set up a trailing stop loss. This would be a price point at which you would sell and you’d increase that level as the price goes higher. Say you used 20% on a weekly close (weekly, to remove liquidity risk). You would still be in the trade, and even if it reverses, you would lose some of your profit but you would have a clearly defined exit strategy that will protect the majority of your profits.
As a long-term holder I’d use a different strategy. Here, I am more focused on the stock’s weighting in my portfolio and on selling as it rises to levels that I consider extreme.
When you’re starting your investment journey, you’re not going to have a very diverse portfolio, but as it grows you want to watch the weightings of individual stocks. I generally keep each share in my long-term portfolio of about a dozen shares to about a 5% weighting.
Then, as a stock rises, I keep an eye on its overall weighting, and when (or if) it hits 25% I start planning to sell down some of the investment. I don’t sell in a hurry and, in fact, I would look for a weekly close lower on the previous week before I actually sold any, so if it keeps heading higher, I hold on.
The problem here is that you’re selling one of your winners; but no stock is without risk.
A real-world example is when I first bought Capitec at about R40, at the tail end of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis. Within a few years it was worth R200 a share, and a few years after that it was worth more than R500. My portfolio had also been rising, but by the time the share hit R500 it was more than 25% of my portfolio by some margin. So I slowly started selling some.
In hindsight this was a bad move, as Capitec shares are now about R2,000 apiece. But I still own a bunch. However, what if Viceroy (the short sellers) had been right in their 2018 attack on the stock, and the bank had gone the way of African Bank? I’d rather have a little of a giant winner than see a big winner collapse into nothing.
Investing is as much about managing risk within the portfolio as it is about finding the next winner. Remember, what is the best stock in the world one day can sometimes end up being the worst.
SIMON BROWN: Managing the big winners like Thungela
What do you do with a share like Thungela — especially if you were savvy enough to buy in at the beginning?
Image: Coal's the new gold
