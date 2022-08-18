×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Novus’s learning curve

A surprise buyout of Pearson SA’s publishing business, at a knock-down price, could pay off big time for the printing and packaging group

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Shareholder activism and an open-minded board can be a beautiful combination.

Certainly, Novus Holdings has enjoyed a new lease of life since A2 Investment Partners — spearheaded by former Hosken Consolidated Investments executive André van der Veen and ex-Coronation fund manager Adrian Zetler — took an influential stake in the printing and packaging business in April last year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.