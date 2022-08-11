A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Zwelakhe Mnguni, portfolio manager: Benguela Global Fund Managers
BUY: Banks
I’d probably still be keen on banks; I think the environment has kind of normalised — the effects of Covid are out of the way now and we should start seeing them showing meaningful growth in profitability, and growth opportunities. I would probably go for FirstRand first, and then Standard Bank. Capitec requires a lot of growth and the other two are not as demandingly priced.
SELL: Energy stocks
On the sale side I’d look at the energy stocks: companies like Thungela Resources, Kumba Iron Ore and Exxaro. They have enjoyed a meaningful performance in the underlying commodity prices and there’s more downside than upside at this point. The problem is that in a sell-off, the numbers always get exaggerated on the downside. When there is a correction, what tends to happens is there’s panic and the share prices follow suit; there will probably be better opportunities to buy them later.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy banks, sell energy stocks
Zwelakhe Mnguni of Benguela Global Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Zwelakhe Mnguni, portfolio manager: Benguela Global Fund Managers
BUY: Banks
I’d probably still be keen on banks; I think the environment has kind of normalised — the effects of Covid are out of the way now and we should start seeing them showing meaningful growth in profitability, and growth opportunities. I would probably go for FirstRand first, and then Standard Bank. Capitec requires a lot of growth and the other two are not as demandingly priced.
SELL: Energy stocks
On the sale side I’d look at the energy stocks: companies like Thungela Resources, Kumba Iron Ore and Exxaro. They have enjoyed a meaningful performance in the underlying commodity prices and there’s more downside than upside at this point. The problem is that in a sell-off, the numbers always get exaggerated on the downside. When there is a correction, what tends to happens is there’s panic and the share prices follow suit; there will probably be better opportunities to buy them later.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy BAT, sell Pepkor
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAP Industrial, sell Telkom
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sun International, sell City Lodge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.