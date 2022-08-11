A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to tackle the country’s electricity woes could attract between R500bn and R800bn for SA’s infrastructure sector, according to Standard Bank.
But while the local capital market has the capacity to fund Ramaphosa’s ambitions to increase power generation, capacity constraints on Eskom’s transmission lines need urgent attention. ..
INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCTION
A new power-lending boom?
There’s money to be made for SA funders in new IPP projects, but Eskom needs to upgrade its transmission network
