Why diamonds are still Anglo’s best friend

It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
Diamonds and Anglo American go back more than a century, to the founding of Joburg. Still, the continued presence of the glassy little rocks in a modern-day Anglo deserves some critical attention, if only because they seem at odds with the group’s newfound purpose to supply metals for decarbonisation.
Copper, nickel and even metallurgical coal have a role in making turbines for renewable energy or in electric vehicles. In contrast, diamonds tap into part of the consumer psyche that seems more on a par with Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, or glamorous air travel — a time so distant from the twin cataclysms of global warming and Covid it’s almost hard to conceive...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DE BEERS
Why diamonds are still Anglo’s best friend
Rampant inflation hasn’t killed appetite for the gems, and De Beers’ place in the Anglo stable is still assured, says new CEO Duncan Wanblad
Diamonds and Anglo American go back more than a century, to the founding of Joburg. Still, the continued presence of the glassy little rocks in a modern-day Anglo deserves some critical attention, if only because they seem at odds with the group’s newfound purpose to supply metals for decarbonisation.
Copper, nickel and even metallurgical coal have a role in making turbines for renewable energy or in electric vehicles. In contrast, diamonds tap into part of the consumer psyche that seems more on a par with Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, or glamorous air travel — a time so distant from the twin cataclysms of global warming and Covid it’s almost hard to conceive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.