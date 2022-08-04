×

Reunert is not such a JSE dinosaur after all

Bitcoin, not Reunert, has dominated braai chat these past few years. Yet the 134-year-old company has vibrant renewable energy prospects and could score at last from a power sector building boom

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Of the few investment opportunities around as SA tries desperately to solve its frustrating power generation malaise, perhaps none is quite as switched on as 134-year-old industrial conglomerate Reunert.

The share jolted from about R38.50 to R42 last week in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to boost Eskom’s generation grid. But Reunert still looks fundamentally cheap and is well off its 12-month high of R55, seen in November last year...

