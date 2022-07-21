×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Behind MTN’s R24bn bid for Telkom

It may seem like a bold gamble for the telecoms company, but the PIC and the government may stand to benefit from the tie-up in the long term

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

When Telkom told investors in June that it was actively looking for an investor for its IT services unit, BCX, few could have anticipated that the whole telecoms group would be actually up for sale.

And yet, only a few weeks later and on the heels of former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko’s departure, that is the case...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.