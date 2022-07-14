×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

RMB banking on private power

Incoming CEO Emrie Brown discusses deal flows and where opportunities abound

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

In the corporate and investment banking world, success boils down to the number of deals a bank can assist with, advising on the structure of financial transactions, arranging with other banks to dish up the cash to be loaned, or lending finance itself. For these services, the bank receives a handsome fee.

Of course, strong deal activity is bolstered by strong economic growth — and well-thought-out economic policies from the government. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.