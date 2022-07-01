How SearchWorks is boosting the integrity of financial services

As more processes move online cybercrime is on the rise, with online banking processes, and particularly the onboarding of new customers, becoming a common target for criminals looking for weaknesses in the system.

SearchWorks MD Sameer Kumandan says the rise in financial crime and identity theft means that robust “know your customer” (KYC) processes are more important now than ever to protect financial institutions against fraud, corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing. “The challenge is that it can be an extremely time-consuming task, especially if done manually, and it is open to human error, meaning customer satisfaction is often compromised.”

In addition, since the commencement of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act, which sets out the conditions regarding the accessing and processing of personal information, it has become more difficult for organisations to access certain types of data.

SearchWorks has the answer

SearchWorks, an online data aggregation platform that allows users to conduct live, accurate individual, company and property searches and in-depth KYC checks online, helps organisations to overcome these challenges, making the process of identity verification less laborious, faster and more efficient. The platform does this by offering the user 160 different search types, covering more than 20 data sources, which gives companies busy onboarding new clients instant access to verified identities, updated contact details and account verifications, all within the confines of the law.