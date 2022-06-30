×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

READER LETTER OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: Where to stash your child’s inheritance

Two further options for investing a nest egg for your child — totally tax free

30 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/Matthew Benoit
Picture: 123RF/Matthew Benoit

A few weeks ago, we featured a letter in which a reader asked what she could do with an inheritance for her four-year-old son. Put R500,000 into a unit trust in his name now, or open a unit trust in her own name with the intention of giving it to him when he turns 21? The reader also wanted to know whether to feed the money into a unit trust over time, bearing in mind the annual donations tax on any amount over R100,000. We have one last say on the matter.

The reader is correct in that any donation of more than R100,000 a year attracts tax at 20%, payable by the person making the donation. There is, however, no donations tax between married partners, so you could donate half to your spouse, if married, and then each could donate R100,000 a year to your child until you’ve donated R250,000 each, totalling R500,000.

But there is another option if you want to donate the money to your child now. You could make a R500,000 interest-free loan to them and they could invest the money immediately.

As an aside, if no interest rate is specified in a contract the law assumes no interest is payable.

Having loaned the R500,000, each year for the next five years you can make a R100,000 donation tax free to your child, offsetting the R500,000 interest-free loan. After five years, it would all be cleared.

You could speed up the process by doing it in conjunction with your spouse, each making a R250,000 loan that will be paid off with donations.

Importantly, keep records, starting with an interest-free loan agreement, then the annual donation and paying down of the loan. These records don’t need to be fancy, just documents recording the process every year for your records.

— Simon Brown

Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: How best to invest in a nest egg for my child?

This week we look at how best to invest money on behalf of a reader's child
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: Not so fast with that endowment

Opt for a low-fee ETF rather than an endowment as an investment for your young child, advises an analyst
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: When there’s no wiggle room left

A reader asks how she can stretch her income further, and save more.
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bob van Dijk goes all-in on Naspers discount
Money & Investing
2.
Santova’s just getting started
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: The beauty of a financial calendar
Money & Investing
4.
Why Blue Label still loves Cell C
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding
Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.