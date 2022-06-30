Money & Investing PERSONAL FINANCE SIMON BROWN: The beauty of a financial calendar No, I don’t mean financial calculator. Get a calendar together of when you’re paying what out and when you’re getting money in. You’d be amazed at the focus it brings to your personal balance sheet

One of the best personal finance tricks I saw many years ago was when somebody mentioned their financial calendar to me. I thought I had misheard, and they were talking about a financial calculator — but no; it was a financial calendar.

The idea was simple. It tracked their financial responsibilities that were not monthly, so that they always remembered what and when...