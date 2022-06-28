WIN | How retirees can get a pain-free 40% pay rise

Few retirees realise that the fees they pay on their living annuity could well be their single biggest expense in retirement, says Michael Rossouw, senior investment consultant at 10X Investments: “A 2% fee, for example, on a R5m annuity amounts to more than R8,000 per month.”

He adds: “Another game-changing factor that retirees often don’t know about is that switching to a low-cost provider could boost their financial position significantly without compromising their lifestyle at all.”

The problem, Rossouw says, is that few living annuity holders appreciate that their retirement savings are depleted by fees as well as what they draw down.

If you are drawing down at, say, 5% per year and paying fees of 2,5% per year (plus VAT), you are drawing down almost 8% per year. (Fees of 2,5% per year is the government’s estimate of the industry average, typically made up of 0.75% for advice, 0.25% for administration and 1.5% for investment management.)