Money & Investing YOUR MONEY SIMON BROWN: Budget is not a bad word Tackling your personal budget is as much fun as a visit to home affairs, but you’ll thank yourself once it’s done

As this column hits its third month it’s time to bring up the dreaded words — personal budget.

One of the horrors of personal finance is that budget. Putting one together is never enjoyable because reality comes at you hard and fast. Suddenly you start to understand your spending habits, the choices you make, and the impact they have on your finances. Now you know why the credit card always looks as if it partied hard during the month, because it did. It’s likely you’ll have to face the reality that your spending does not fit into what you earn and that’s never pleasant. ..