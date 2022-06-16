Money & Investing APPAREL RETAIL Record numbers but where’s the market joy? Mr Price and TFG have both posted stellar results, but the two retailers have been unable to escape this year’s market mauling B L Premium

Two of SA’s more acquisitive retailers released some record-breaking numbers last week, helped by a recent shopping spree. And both Mr Price Group and TFG look set to continue their respective expansion paths.

Yet, despite their strong performances, Mr Price and TFG’s shares have hardly followed suit. Year to date, Mr Price has lost about 5% in value, while TFG is up all of 3%. Over one year, Mr Price shares have fallen 10.7%, while TFG’s have lost more than 17%. ..