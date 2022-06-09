×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

READER LETTER OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: Not so fast with that endowment

Opt for a low-fee ETF rather than an endowment as an investment for your young child, advises an analyst

09 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/flynt
Picture: 123RF/flynt

Last week a reader asked whether she should invest a lump sum for her four-year-old son in his name or hers. Liberty adviser Sheila-Ann Robey suggested the R500,000 should be invested in the reader’s name, and to consider an endowment as well. Other analysts had a different view. Here is that of André Bothma, founder of Tax Maverick:

A simple, interest-free loan agreement between the two parties for R500,000 can be drawn up, writing it off over five years. I say “writing it off” because you can donate R100,000 per tax year to reduce a loan balance. The income derived from this donation will, however, be taxable in the donor’s hands, because the income is earned by a minor — this is due to deeming provisions in section 7 of the Income Tax Act. So in layman’s terms, the loan can be written off by making use of the R100,000 donation exemption, but the income will accrue to the donor.

Donations tax shouldn’t be a concern, as a loan can be written off using the R100,000 donations tax exemption over a period of five years. This is fairly common practice.

The major/minor implication is the deeming provision, which means that whether they keep the money or donate it all now, the income will accrue to the person who invests on behalf of the minor child.

I would personally stay far away from endowments and unit trusts; both these products are expensive.

I would probably put it into an exchange traded fund (ETF) with low fees in the child’s name, and the income/capital gains tax (CGT) earned from the ETF would accrue to me. The tax implications of this deeming provision aren’t steep, as tax on local dividends is only 20% and CGT is maximum 18%, even if you are already in the 45% tax bracket.

 — André Bothma, founder of Tax Maverick

Next week’s reader question:

I earn R19,000 per month and my bond is R6,000, R2,000 goes to “family tax” or “black tax”, R2,000 for petrol to work and back, R1,000 to rates, R1,000 to electricity, insurance, money for medicine, groceries and so on. I also have a five-year-old daughter — what am I doing wrong? Apart from taking on two jobs, is there any other way I could save more money?

Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: How best to invest in a nest egg for my child?

This week we look at how best to invest money on behalf of a reader's child
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: Why do stocks still matter?

If index funds always beat the market why bother with individual stocks?
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: What can you do if your RA costs appear to be on an inexorable climb higher?

A reader asks about what to do when your RA costs seem high
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tradehold plan is a typical Christo Wiese offer
Money & Investing
2.
PSG fledgling takes flight
Money & Investing
3.
Gold Fields CEO’s R103bn takeover gamble
Money & Investing
4.
Caxton’s tortuous takeover battle
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Alibaba, sell Snapchat
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.