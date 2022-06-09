Money & Investing THE G SPOT PSG fledgling takes flight CA&S, one of PSG’s lesser-known investments, makes its JSE debut this month ahead of its parent’s unbundling, with aims to double sales to R20bn by 2026 B L Premium

CA&S, which specialises in services to the fast moving consumer goods market across Southern Africa, is hardly a household name, but PSG CEO Piet Mouton says he’ll happily hang onto shares in the company — which grew headline earnings 17% in 2021 to R271.6m — once PSG dissolves itself in a process due to be completed by the end of August. The FM spoke to CA&S CEO Duncan Lewis.

Is that it for PSG’s involvement — come August, you’re on your own?..