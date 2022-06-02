Money & Investing PERSONAL FINANCE SIMON BROWN: Cut back, grow a beard OK, not everyone can save on razor blades, but making a series of small cuts will add up to a surprisingly weighty monthly saving

It’s tough out there. Heck, by the time you read this, petrol may be over R25 a litre and even if it’s not, it’s still well above R20 and hurting. Then throw in rising interest rates and the soaring cost of food, with staples seemingly going up between every shop.

The question is: what can we do about it? We could cancel DStv, if we haven’t already, and visit friends for match day. We can revisit our insurance and medical policies, but this is risky, because while they are a cost they are a huge benefit if we ever need them. We could walk places instead of driving, but that’s not really practical in our sprawling cities...