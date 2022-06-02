Money & Investing FASHION RETAIL Now for the retail price war Pepkor says it sells 97% of its stock at cheaper rates than its rivals. But it’ll have to mount a fierce defence to keep prices low as inflation spirals and competitors muscle in B L Premium

Pepkor is finally free of its Steinhoff shadow. But the low-cost retailer is about to endure a gruelling war for customers as groups including Mr Price, TFG and even Truworths trade in the domain in which it has long been king.

Still, given its first-half performance, where headline earnings jumped 28.3% to 91.5c a share, you’d be hard-pressed to bet against the retailer. For example, the company offers a complete school uniform at R20 less than it cost two years ago. Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens says 97% of products sold at Pep are cheaper than the competition. A fifth of the billion products it sells every year — including the 5.4-million babygrows, 8.1-million school shirts and 40.5-million T-shirts — are the same price or lower than they cost in 2020. That’s crucial when half of Pep’s customers earn less than R5,000 a month...