Protect your business against digital crime quickly and easily

As technology advances and becomes more sophisticated, so does digital crime, with fraudsters continually adapting to stay ahead of detection methods.

A recent report by PwC in its “Global Economic Crime and Fraud” survey, found that SA’s rate of economic crime is significantly higher than the global average of 46%.

Its 2020 survey reported that about 7% of companies defrauded over the previous 24 months had lost more than R740m, and 4% about R1.5bn.

Even more concerning are the findings of a survey conducted by the Nelson Mandela University, which showed that though respondents were aware of the seriousness of fraud and its impact on their bottom line, only 10% had made provision in their budgets for combating it.

While it is impossible to eliminate risk entirely, by implementing more stringent know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) measures when onboarding new clients, SA businesses can stop fraud and financial crime in its tracks.

Though KYC has become a significant priority for all businesses, the manual checks it requires can be time-consuming and are open to human error, corruption or fraud.

SearchWorks, an innovative data aggregation platform that allows users to conduct live, accurate individual, company and property searches and in-depth KYC checks online, aims to make this process less laborious, more successful, efficient and easy to do.

The platform does this by offering users 160 different search types, giving companies in the process of onboarding new clients instant access to verified identities, updated contact details, account verifications, and more, and provides a report with the results in real time.

SearchWorks is aligned with the national credit regulator and credit bureaus to ensure searches are performed within the confines of the law and the governing bodies of the associated organisations, allowing the following information to be easily accessed:

1. Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) reports

Verifications of the company and its directors can be conducted via the CIPC. By doing this, you can confirm that the company exists, the nature of its business, verify the identity of the directors, and ensure they are still active in the business. You can also check its registered physical addresses and its registration status.