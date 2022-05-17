×

Money & Investing

WEBINAR | Making a positive impact through sustainable investing

Register now for the first in a series of Financial Mail Green Economy Digital Dialogues on May 25

17 May 2022 - 13:32
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/lightwise
Picture: 123RF/lightwise

In a world driven by innovation and change, going “green” is an important factor in mitigating climate change and ensuring environmental wellbeing.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria inform a sustainability strategy for most investors seeking to invest in and support the transition to a more resilient, non-carbon-based and socially inclusive economy. 

Reporting on and aligning with the various frameworks and knowing how to practically apply sustainable principles in your organisation has taken on increased importance. These steps must align with meeting stakeholder expectations to generate a measurable sustainable outcome and a financial return.

Join seasoned entrepreneur Andile Khumalo and a panel of experts on May 25 as they engage on ESG goals, issues and outcomes during the first in a series of Financial Mail Green Economy Digital Dialogues, hosted in partnership with Sanlam Investment, Liberty Two Degree (L2D) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

The panel includes:

  • Brian Unsted: Asset management executive and head of Good Spaces for L2D;
  • Olympus Manthata: Climate finance head for the DBSA; and
  • Jason Liddle: Distribution head for Sanlam Investments.

Event details

  • Date: May 25 2022
  • Time: 9am
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this virtual event.

