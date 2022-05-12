MAS REAL ESTATE
The big property bet on Romania
The investment case for East European real estate appears intact as the region shrugs off the Russia-Ukraine war and bounces back from Covid
12 May 2022 - 05:00
Bucharest may be only 300km away from Ukraine’s border, but there is no sign in the bustling East European capital that Russia’s war has dampened spirits. Romanians’ newfound penchant for la dolce vita is visibly intact.
The high-end eateries, bars and shops that have mushroomed in leafy neighbourhoods across the former communist country’s capital city in recent years are doing a roaring trade. ..
