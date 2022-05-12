Money & Investing CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Inside Oceana’s hush-hush AGM Oceana’s AGM should have been the moment to question execs on its controversy-ridden Daybrook deal. Instead, investors were shut down B L Premium

Shareholders in fishing company Oceana might have braced for a stormy AGM last week. For starters, the company was only recently cleared by forensic auditors of a raft of allegations pertaining mainly to its US subsidiary Daybrook.

While the underlying tension was palpable at the start — especially in the upfront apology for any anxiety caused by the long-delayed financial results to end-September — shareholder tensions didn’t really bubble to the surface, largely because there was no real shareholder interaction at the meeting at all...