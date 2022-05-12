THE G SPOT
A whole lot of nothing as Aspen’s vaccine facility gets no orders
Africa’s sluggish uptake of Covid vaccines and vaccine agencies’ decision to buy shots elsewhere is a blow for the company’s production ambitions and the continent’s health sovereignty
Africa’s sluggish uptake of Covid vaccines and vaccine agencies’ decision to buy shots elsewhere is a blow for the company’s production ambitions and the continent’s own health sovereignty. The FM spoke to senior executive Stavros Nicolaou.
You must be terribly frustrated that Covid vaccine orders aren’t coming through. ..
