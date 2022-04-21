Money & Investing Why Zeder’s Zaad division could be the next big thing in agri listings There are a number of investors in and around the PSG empire that have been whispering that this global seed business could become a major international agribusiness player B L Premium

Three recent developments might make Zeder Investments — which has ploughed through several opportunities in the agricultural sector in the past 15 years — a more interesting entity. And there’s the potential to launch a significant new business in the next few years too.

First, Zeder was the one listed component not slated for unbundling by investment group PSG as part of a restructure that will result in the Stellenbosch-based icon leaving the JSE. The FM believes PSG’s next big thing (after Capitec Bank and Curro Holdings) might well come out of a new-look Zeder...