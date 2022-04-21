×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

what the smart money is doing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Master Drilling, sell Tesla

Andrew Joannou, portfolio manager at Ninety One on what to buy and sell

21 April 2022 - 05:00
File picture: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO.
File picture: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO.

Buy - Master Drilling 

It’s good to frame it in the context of a world that is very inflationary, with the major central banks being forced to increase interest rates. At the same time you have the Russian invasion, which is making the inflation problem worse and helping commodity prices stay up. This is a good environment for resource companies. They are very profitable now and have flush balance sheets. Many of these businesses also haven’t been spending as much money as they should on their mines over the past decade. They are only now starting to invest at the correct level, with many adding some catch-up capex as well. This is good news for the businesses that supply these mines. My favourite in this sector of mining service companies is Master Drilling. It drills shafts and tunnels for the mines and for the first time in almost seven years it is running at close to full capacity. It also has some pretty fancy innovative technology and has continually invested in its fleet. It’s trading on a p:e of less than 8 and a price to book of less than 1, and at this price, the share is not discounting any good news. I think this is incorrect and that it’s just the start of a positive mining capex cycle, and Master Drilling will benefit from that.

Sell - Tesla 

I’d be wary of highly rated growth businesses that rely on very low discount rates. As interest rates go up you’ll see investors lose their appetite — you’ve already seen it in the tech space, and Tesla is the poster child for highly rated shares. But I think Tesla has other issues over and above rising interest rates: as regular car companies start to produce electric vehicles there’s going to be much more competition. Once they all start making decent electric vehicles, maintaining a 25% market share will be very difficult and that’s sort of embedded in Tesla’s current market price.

READ MORE:

JAMIE CARR: Tesla is leaving the gas guzzlers behind

Tesla is doing a tidy job of making the most of its first mover advantage and the lessons it has learnt along the way
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Master Drilling holds on to its dividend

Business Day TV discusses the performance with Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius
Companies
4 weeks ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Tesla Model S turns 20

And the full self-driving car can now see around corners
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Has Capitec run out of steam?
Money & Investing
2.
EOH: still over a barrel with its bankers
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: How self-insuring pays off
Money & Investing
4.
Why Zeder’s Zaad division could be the next big ...
Money & Investing
5.
Time to break Fortress’s A-B impasse
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.