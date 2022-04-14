×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

FAT WALLET

YOUR MONEY: Got travel, need cash

This week’s reader letter, courtesy of Fat Wallet

14 April 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/quadshock
Picture: 123RF/quadshock

Reader question

I am fortunate enough to be heading to Europe and Turkey for a short holiday soon. Two weeks. Any advice on how to best pay for goods? Credit card? Draw cash out of a machine there? Travel card? Get cash here before I leave?— Kira 

Answer:

Credit and travel/currency cards are both widely accepted. Purchases via a credit card will be charged at the currency conversion rate at the time you spend the money. The same applies to withdrawals at an ATM. On the other hand, a travel/currency card allows you to lock in the exchange rate before your trip.

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to take some cash with you or withdraw money at the airport on arrival for those times when you can only pay with cash. When deciding what option or combination of options to use, look at the associated currency conversion rates, fees and interest rates charged by your bank. Also bear in mind that the Reserve Bank has allowances related to foreign currency, so be sure to understand those limits before departing on your trip.

— Investec Private Banking 

ISHANI KHOOSAL-KALA: Will you still need me when I’m 64?

If 65 remains the retirement age for the foreseeable future, then you’d better make sure you do the heavy lifting for your savings early on
Opinion
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
War brings gluten-free misery
Money & Investing
2.
Can Nampak avoid a rights issue to exit its debt ...
Money & Investing
3.
PGMs: topping out or ready to run?
Money & Investing
4.
Time to sell Sirius?
Money & Investing
5.
How to find strong dividend payers when prices ...
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.