YOUR MONEY: Got travel, need cash

Reader question

I am fortunate enough to be heading to Europe and Turkey for a short holiday soon. Two weeks. Any advice on how to best pay for goods? Credit card? Draw cash out of a machine there? Travel card? Get cash here before I leave?— Kira

Answer:

Credit and travel/currency cards are both widely accepted. Purchases via a credit card will be charged at the currency conversion rate at the time you spend the money. The same applies to withdrawals at an ATM. On the other hand, a travel/currency card allows you to lock in the exchange rate before your trip.

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to take some cash with you or withdraw money at the airport on arrival for those times when you can only pay with cash. When deciding what option or combination of options to use, look at the associated currency conversion rates, fees and interest rates charged by your bank. Also bear in mind that the Reserve Bank has allowances related to foreign currency, so be sure to understand those limits before departing on your trip.

— Investec Private Banking