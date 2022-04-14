Money & Investing Time to sell Sirius? Views are mixed on whether the beloved German property play is in a short-term correction, or set for a longer-term sell-off B L Premium

Sirius Real Estate’s spectacular five-year rally has ground to an unexpected halt. The German business park owner’s share price is down 24% since it hit a record high of R30.67 on January 5.

That compares to a marginal 3% drop in the SA listed property index over the same time and places Sirius as the JSE’s worst performing property stock year to date...