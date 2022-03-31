The g spot
Why John Biccard is buying Tiger Brands
Value legend John Biccard explains why some hated stocks may be just the things to buy now
31 March 2022 - 05:00
Convulsions in world markets mean more people are storming into value stocks and shunning assets such as Netflix. But what is value investing really? The FM spoke to Ninety One Value Fund manager John Biccard.
Is value investing just buying cheap stocks?..
