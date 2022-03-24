Money & Investing The easiest way to make a JSE buck … ... is to buy shares in EPE Capital Partners, or Ethos, say its directors. After years in the market trenches, it’s about time B L Premium

Is investing in listed private equity group EPE Capital Partners (Ethos) the easiest way to make money on the JSE?

Ethos CEO Peter Hayward-Butt thinks so, and there might be a few more believers after the unrelenting value rhetoric at an investor presentation last week...