The easiest way to make a JSE buck …
... is to buy shares in EPE Capital Partners, or Ethos, say its directors. After years in the market trenches, it’s about time
24 March 2022 - 05:00
Is investing in listed private equity group EPE Capital Partners (Ethos) the easiest way to make money on the JSE?
Ethos CEO Peter Hayward-Butt thinks so, and there might be a few more believers after the unrelenting value rhetoric at an investor presentation last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now