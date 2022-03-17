Money & Investing MTN: up 144% in a year, and still a buy A ripper 2021 sees MTN cash-rich and brimming with growth options in fintech and fibre B L Premium

The tail end of MTN’s recovery sure looks better than the start — and a five-year plan has helped scrub much of the dirt from its misadventures in places such as Nigeria.

Now the focus for Africa’s largest mobile operator is on eking out value that management says is trapped in its sprawling R384.2bn structure...