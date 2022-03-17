Money & Investing Banking on another good year? Unwinding bad debt provisions made for bumper bank earnings in2021. But 2022 could be a whole other ball game B L Premium

The respite SA’s four largest banks got from an economic rebound last year may well be short-lived.

Geopolitical turmoil, a rampant oil price, soaring inflation and SA’s grindingly slow economic reforms may scupper the banks’ gains of 2021, which were due largely to a big unwinding of some very conservative Covid provisions...