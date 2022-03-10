Life is looking up at Woolworths
With much less debt and a bounce in full-price clothing sales, business is looking a whole lot better for Woolies
10 March 2022 - 05:00
Believers in Woolies’ ability to come right have been rewarded with an 11% share gain over one week — though the war in Ukraine means all bets are off on the broader JSE.
Still, the company has slashed its debt by R7bn over the past year by selling properties in Australia and focusing on efficiencies, giving it a net cash position of R258m...
