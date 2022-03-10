Money & Investing Life is looking up at Woolworths With much less debt and a bounce in full-price clothing sales, business is looking a whole lot better for Woolies B L Premium

Believers in Woolies’ ability to come right have been rewarded with an 11% share gain over one week — though the war in Ukraine means all bets are off on the broader JSE.

Still, the company has slashed its debt by R7bn over the past year by selling properties in Australia and focusing on efficiencies, giving it a net cash position of R258m...