Christo Wiese is back on the deals treadmill
The retail magnate has poured R1bn into Brait’s Virgin Active. Should retail investors follow suit?
10 March 2022 - 05:00
Retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who took a serious beating on Steinhoff International, has made his first significant new investment in about four years by pumping more than R1bn (£50m) directly into fitness chain Virgin Active.
Virgin Active is controlled by investment company Brait, where Wiese is also the largest investor. That might have been perceived as a positive for Virgin Active, which is trying to work its way back to 2019’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) figure of £140m (R2.8bn)...
