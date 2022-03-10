Money & Investing Christo Wiese is back on the deals treadmill The retail magnate has poured R1bn into Brait’s Virgin Active. Should retail investors follow suit? B L Premium

Retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who took a serious beating on Steinhoff International, has made his first significant new investment in about four years by pumping more than R1bn (£50m) directly into fitness chain Virgin Active.

Virgin Active is controlled by investment company Brait, where Wiese is also the largest investor. That might have been perceived as a positive for Virgin Active, which is trying to work its way back to 2019’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) figure of £140m (R2.8bn)...