Standard Bank triumphs at Efma SME Banking Awards

Standard Bank has been honoured at Efma’s second annual SME Banking Awards, nabbing Gold for the first time in the SME Banker of the Year category, and Silver for the second year in a row in the SME Bank of the Year category.

Participating bankers and institutions from 15 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America were selected by a panel of expert judges. Nominees in SME Bank of the Year category were chosen based on their ability to support SME customers through another challenging pandemic year while delivering innovative products and services.

“To be recognised once again at the SME Banking Awards is a great honour and a testament to Standard Bank’s commitment to our purpose — Africa is our home, we drive her growth,” said Simone Cooper, head of business clients SA at Standard Bank.

“Our success really lies in the relationships we build with our clients, developing a deeper understanding of their challenges and solutioning for them. SMEs continue to face extraordinary hurdles and our clients have counted on Standard Bank to keep another hand on the wheel as they navigate the future.”