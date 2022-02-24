Money & Investing Glencore’s next big thing It might be holding onto its dirty old coal assets but Glencore’s big battery metals push could prove another windfall for its shareholders B L Premium

"Urban miner" is not a moniker one might naturally apply to the Swiss mining colossus Glencore, but that’s how CEO Gary Nagle described its foray into two new battery recycling ventures this year.

"We’ve become more than just a miner," Nagle told analysts at the firm’s full-year presentation. "We’ve become a bit of an urban miner, because we’re able to harness our marketing network, our existing infrastructure through smelters and our supply contracts to continue to build our recycling business."..