Why Sasol should split
A bumper oil price means Sasol is spinning cash — but a split of its local and offshore businesses maybe necessary if the stock is to see more than R500 again
17 February 2022 - 05:00
Amid a breathtaking improvement in its first-half profits, some investors are now starting to justify a split and separate listing of Sasol’s offshore and local businesses.
Last year, more than a few analysts swore Sasol would never hit R500 a share again, but some now reckon its share price may test as much as R550 soon...
