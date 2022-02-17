the g spot
Can Italtile do it again?
With the pandemic boom well behind it, 2022 looks a much tougher prospect
17 February 2022 - 05:00
Italtile’s Covid power surge appears to be largely over. Sales for the first half to end-December dipped to R6.1bn as people’s spending on their homes tailed off, though the mid-cap stalwart still eked out a 9% rise in headline earnings to 83.9c a share. The FM spoke to CEO Lance Foxcroft.
Has it gone from about as good as it could get (the surprise Covid renovation boom) to about as bad as it could be (high inflation, huge unemployment and no spare money for the new bathroom)?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now