Can Italtile do it again? With the pandemic boom well behind it, 2022 looks a much tougher prospect

Italtile’s Covid power surge appears to be largely over. Sales for the first half to end-December dipped to R6.1bn as people’s spending on their homes tailed off, though the mid-cap stalwart still eked out a 9% rise in headline earnings to 83.9c a share. The FM spoke to CEO Lance Foxcroft.

Has it gone from about as good as it could get (the surprise Covid renovation boom) to about as bad as it could be (high inflation, huge unemployment and no spare money for the new bathroom)?..