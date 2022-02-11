FREE WEBINAR | Budget 2022: What the experts expect

Money & Investing

11 February 2022 - 10:41
Picture: 123RF/alexeyzatevahin
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23. 

Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a preview discussion of the likely hot-button budget issues and expectations, as well as SA’s fiscal outlook.

Moderated by FM editor Rob Rose, the panel will include:

  • Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group;
  • Maarten Ackerman, economist and advisory partner at Citadel;
  • Michael Sachs, adjunct professor of economics at the University of the Witwatersrand;
  • Mamokete Lijane, fixed income sales and strategy at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking; and 
  • Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.

Event details:

  • Date: February 16
  • Time: 2.30pm to XXpm
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this free virtual event now.

