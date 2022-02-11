FREE WEBINAR | Budget 2022: What the experts expect

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23.

Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a preview discussion of the likely hot-button budget issues and expectations, as well as SA’s fiscal outlook.

Moderated by FM editor Rob Rose, the panel will include:

Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group;

Maarten Ackerman, economist and advisory partner at Citadel;

Michael Sachs, adjunct professor of economics at the University of the Witwatersrand;

Mamokete Lijane, fixed income sales and strategy at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking; and

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.

Event details: