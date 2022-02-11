FREE WEBINAR | Budget 2022: What the experts expect
Register now for a FM panel discussion, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, on February 16 at 2.30pm
11 February 2022 - 10:41
Sponsored
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his national budget speech in Cape Town on February 23.
Join the FM, in partnership with the Paternoster Group and Citadel, for a preview discussion of the likely hot-button budget issues and expectations, as well as SA’s fiscal outlook.
Moderated by FM editor Rob Rose, the panel will include:
- Richard Calland, founding partner of the Paternoster Group;
- Maarten Ackerman, economist and advisory partner at Citadel;
- Michael Sachs, adjunct professor of economics at the University of the Witwatersrand;
- Mamokete Lijane, fixed income sales and strategy at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking; and
- Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.
Event details:
- Date: February 16
- Time: 2.30pm to XXpm
- Location: Online