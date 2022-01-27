New spat over Primark brand
Truworths, its sales lagging, is once more locked in a legal wrangle over the Primark brand
27 January 2022 - 05:00
Truworths is back in court as part of its almost decade-long battle to use the Primark trademark.
The latest instalment began when local online retailer MyRunway (formerly RunwaySale) started selling clothes from the British chain in SA on December 10...
