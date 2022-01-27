Heineken: I’ll have a whisky with that, barman
The real kicker in Heineken’s takeover of Distell could be a later sale of the Capevin assets— now valued at a steal
27 January 2022 - 05:00
A cheap round of spirits may soon be on the table thanks to Heineken’s proposed takeover of Stellenbosch-based liquor group Distell.
The beer giant is effectively stumping up R180 a share to take control of Distell. The transaction is broken down into R165 a share for Newco assets, including Distell’s best-selling cider, wine, ready-to-drink and spirits brands, and R15 a share offer for Distell’s premium-brand international whisky (the old Burn Stewart Distillers brands) and Gordon’s Gin businesses that have been bundled into Capevin...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now