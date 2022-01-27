Growthpoint’s student housing wager
A shortage of suitable accommodation, and the state’s NSFAS aid scheme underpin, make for a compelling case
27 January 2022 - 05:00
Growthpoint Properties, the JSE’s largest SA-based property stock, is betting on the global "beds and sheds" investment theme with the launch of a R2bn student housing fund.
Besides having stakes in a multibillion-rand listed portfolio of mostly shopping centres, offices and industrial buildings across SA, Australia, the UK and Eastern Europe, Growthpoint has successfully launched two other specialist unlisted property funds in the past five years: a R3.2bn health-care fund and an R11.7bn Africa (excluding SA) one...
