Tin-town: why Alphamin is coining it Alphamin's Bisie mine, on the verge of a bailout two years ago, is coining it due to a huge increase in the metal's price

Shares in Alphamin Resources, a tin miner in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), are on a tear. A company few have heard of outside mining circles now has a market capitalisation of almost R22.5bn, thanks to a 300% gallop in its share price over the past 12 months.

That’s remarkable, considering its position in 2020 when CEO Maritz Smith was praying for a higher tin price so the company could keep its Bisie mine going...