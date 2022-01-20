Tin-town: why Alphamin is coining it
Alphamin’s Bisie mine, on the verge of a bailout two years ago, is coining it due to a huge increase in the metal’s price
20 January 2022 - 05:00
Shares in Alphamin Resources, a tin miner in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), are on a tear. A company few have heard of outside mining circles now has a market capitalisation of almost R22.5bn, thanks to a 300% gallop in its share price over the past 12 months.
That’s remarkable, considering its position in 2020 when CEO Maritz Smith was praying for a higher tin price so the company could keep its Bisie mine going...
