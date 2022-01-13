Money & Investing Not such a dull December Telkom’s Sipho Maseko scores, AVI ditches a bad deal, and Novus is not the gift that keeps on giving B L Premium

For avid market trackers December is usually a safe enough time to go on holiday.

But not always: recall 2017 when the biggest scandal in years was announced on December 5, sparking the beginning of a feverish hunt for Markus Jooste who had just bailed from the company he’d stitched together and run for several years...