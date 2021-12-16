Petrol station Reit debuts on JSE
The first petrol station Reit to debut on the JSE has ambitious plans to grow assets to R1bn within 18 months
16 December 2021 - 05:00
Property listings have been few and far between in the past five years, and the odd new portfolio that did come to market tended to offer more of the same — a mix of retail, industrial and office buildings.
However, in early December Gaia Fibonacci Fibre — a first-of-its-kind specialist infrastructure real estate investment trust (Reit) that invests in fibre-optic cable networks — was listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange, originally known as 4AX...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now