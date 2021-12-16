Money & Investing

Petrol station Reit debuts on JSE

The first petrol station Reit to debut on the JSE has ambitious plans to grow assets to R1bn within 18 months

16 December 2021 - 05:00 Joan Muller

Property listings have been few and far between in the past five years, and the odd new portfolio that did come to market tended to offer more of the same — a mix of retail, industrial and office buildings.

However, in early December Gaia Fibonacci Fibre — a first-of-its-kind specialist infrastructure real estate investment trust (Reit) that invests in fibre-optic cable networks — was listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange, originally known as 4AX...

