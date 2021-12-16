How Mr Price reclaimed its mojo
It’s been a long grind through the woods, but cash-flush Mr Price is back on form — and winning market share
16 December 2021 - 05:00
Riots and lockdowns aside, SA’s fashion and home retailers had one of their better years on the JSE in 2021.
Pepkor, for example, has soared 60% in the year to date, while Truworths has rallied more than 45%. TFG and Mr Price lagged somewhat, though gains of 17.3% and 20% respectively are hardly shabby...
