Afrimat: JSE ten-bagger inks its 'best deal yet' A tilt into rare earths and phosphates could be (another) game-changer for one of the JSE's savvier deal-makers

Diversified minerals producer Afrimat has done some cracking deals over the past dozen years, mostly snapping up neglected or troubled assets and quickly turning these into reliable profit-spinners.

But the group’s latest deal may well leave all these previous transactions in the shade...