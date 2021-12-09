Want to know where your money’s going? It’s easy to keep track with this free tool

Most people realise how important saving is for their long-term financial security and that of their families and businesses.

Unfortunately, the lingering financial challenges of Covid-19 mean many South Africans are finding it challenging just to balance the books every month, and so saving feels a little out of reach right now.

That’s why Nedbank has developed a digital money management tool to help its clients navigate their finances.

Called MoneyTracker, it enables individuals, households and businesses to monitor the flow of their money, keeping track of their income and spending patterns, so they can make their money work harder for them.

MoneyTracker is free for Nedbank clients, and because it’s fully integrated with the Nedbank Money app and Nedbank Online Banking, it makes keeping track of your personal or business financial transactions quick and easy.

It also enables effective budgeting, which experts agree is the foundation of good money management.